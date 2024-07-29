CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESOA. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Energy Services of America by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESOA opened at $7.51 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

