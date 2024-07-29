Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

