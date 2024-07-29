Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.21.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $85.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $95.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Crown by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

