Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

