CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT Raised to $21.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

CVBF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

