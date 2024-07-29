Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY24 guidance at $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.350-0.850 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46 and a beta of 2.33. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

