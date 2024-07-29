Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,090.00 at Barclays

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $970.62 and its 200 day moving average is $892.76. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

