Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,055.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $970.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

