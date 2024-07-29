DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-$2.10 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

