DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.06.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

