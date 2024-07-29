DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $163.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.