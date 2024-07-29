DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 16,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS stock opened at $208.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

