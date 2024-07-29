Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

