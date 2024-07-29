DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 11,450,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.