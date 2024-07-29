DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
DNP stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.27.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
