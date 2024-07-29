DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.