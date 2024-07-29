Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DEA opened at $13.95 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

