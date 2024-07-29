Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ecovyst by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

