Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.