Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jul 29th, 2024

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 243.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 150,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

