Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 243.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 150,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

