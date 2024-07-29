Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Up 4.9%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 12,125,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,366,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

