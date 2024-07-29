Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,445,904.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

