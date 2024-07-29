Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.