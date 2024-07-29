Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $609.20

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 609.20 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 610.40 ($7.89), with a volume of 6169155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649 ($8.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($14.08) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 671.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 791.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($45,012.18). In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($45,012.18). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £2,923,473.45 ($3,781,005.50). 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

