EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

