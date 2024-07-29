EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,538,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,725,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,538,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,725,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock worth $746,536,027 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

