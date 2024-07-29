EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,669 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

