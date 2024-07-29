EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,509 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 16.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 1.9 %

XRX opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

