EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at $197,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,233,244 shares of company stock worth $142,594,162 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

