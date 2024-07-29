EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.24 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

