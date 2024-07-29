EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

