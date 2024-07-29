EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $32.63 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $556.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

