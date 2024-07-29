EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

