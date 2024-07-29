EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 255,807 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

