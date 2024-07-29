EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 152,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,654 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 25.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

OII stock opened at $29.75 on Monday.

OII stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

