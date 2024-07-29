EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $246.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

