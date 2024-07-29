EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $50,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

