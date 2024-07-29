EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA opened at $78.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

