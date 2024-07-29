EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 408 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 680.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

