EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,114 Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $673.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

