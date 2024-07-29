EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 264 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

