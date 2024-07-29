EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 581 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $20,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 432,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

