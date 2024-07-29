EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 7,036 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.04 on Monday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.