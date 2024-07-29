EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $43,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.17 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

