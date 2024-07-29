Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $65.02 million and $523,832.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,670.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.00652182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00109386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00236178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00075401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,631,004 coins and its circulating supply is 76,632,372 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

