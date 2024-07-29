Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

