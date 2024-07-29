Evercore ISI Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.75. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

