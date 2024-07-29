Evercore ISI Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.