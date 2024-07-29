Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

