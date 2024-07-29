Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.19. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everi will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

